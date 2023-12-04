Uzbekistan, UAE ink deal on mutual recognition of driver’s licenses from 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual recognition of driver's licenses in each other’s countries, Trend reports.

According to data from the Uzbekistan Ministry of Internal Affairs, the document was signed by Uzbekistan's Minister of Internal Affairs Pulat Bobozhonov and UAE's Minister of Internal Affairs Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The reform will become effective on January 27, 2024.

According to the agreement, citizens from both nations can drive on each other's territory using their own national driver's license, with the exception of those who are staying for an extended period of time.

Furthermore, Uzbek people with long-term residency in the UAE with a national driver's license are excused from passing additional examinations when applying for a UAE driver's license.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and the UAE expressed their interest in further expanding comprehensive practical cooperation in the areas of effective management, development of trade potential, modernization of urban infrastructure, high technology, artificial intelligence, and other areas.

Meanwhile, the UAE's entire investment portfolio in Uzbekistan amounts to more than $4 billion as of July 2023.

Masdar, the UAE's energy business, recently signed a $2.6 billion agreement with the Government of Uzbekistan for the combined development of solar PV and wind power projects totaling 2,150 MW and 500 MW, respectively.