Uzbekistan will continue supplying electricity to Afghanistan in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan agreed to extend electricity supplies until 2024.

According to the press service of the Afghan energy company DABS, representatives of National Electric Networks and DABS discussed issues of energy supply from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan, Trend reports

The President of DABS expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for its cooperation. The parties also discussed increasing electricity supplies, reducing tariffs, resolving visa issues and building the Surkhan-Puli-Khumri power transmission line. The head of DABS highlighted technical problems and energy shortages in Afghanistan, calling for solutions to these issues. The Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan reported on work to resolve technical problems with electricity supply and confirmed its readiness to supply electricity upon reaching an agreement. He also clarified the purchase of electricity at higher prices from neighboring countries due to the use of gas and oil for its production. The head of the Ministry of Energy expressed his readiness to purchase coal and oil from Afghanistan.