Uzbekistan's Fly Khiva welcomes its first cargo airplane

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. The Boeing 767-304 freighter became the first aircraft in Uzbek Fly Khiva airline's fleet, Trend reports.

According to the press service of Uzbekistan Airport, there are also plans to enlarge the fleet with airplanes of the same type shortly.

The airline is planning to start performing cargo flights to Dubai (UAE), Istanbul (Türkiye), Delhi (India) and Hong Kong (China).

In addittion, an aircraft of Uzbekistan's Fly Khiva airline landed at Tashkent International Airport on January 17 at 09:45 (GMT+5).

Representatives of the air carrier noted that flight ICE8996 arrived in Tashkent from Reykjavik (Iceland).

Uzbekistan's Fly Khiva airline is based in Urgench and is part of the Fly Khiva Group. The air carrier was established in 2021 to develop civil, cargo, and business aviation.