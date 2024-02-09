Uzbekistan, UK ready to enhance inter-parliamentary co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 9. Uzbekistan and UK shared an opinion on the need to intensify inter-parliamentary dialog, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between ambassador of Uzbekistan Ravshan Usmanov with representatives of the British Group in the Inter-parliamentary Union (BGIPU) - Labour Party MPs from the lower house of the UK Parliament, BGIPU Vice-Chairman Alex Sobel and Catherine West, and members of the House of Lords Godfrey Cromwell and Qurban Hussain.

It was noted that strengthening Uzbek-UK inter-parliamentary dialog will create additional mechanisms for further realization of beneficial joint projects in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the participants of the meeting were informed about the large-scale reforms being carried out in New Uzbekistan in all spheres of society and state life, including the development of parliamentarism, ensuring human rights and freedom, as well as strengthening the role of civil society institutions.

The UK MPs underscored the high dynamics of the ongoing democratic transformations in Uzbekistan, which they were able to see with their own eyes during the visit of BGIPU's delegation to the country on September 25-29, 2023.

As a result of the meeting an agreement was reached to continue contacts to discuss practical steps to realize the existing significant potential to expand cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

BGIPU is one of the founding members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and makes all decisions on IPU matters on behalf of the UK Parliament, consulting with the parliaments of the various member countries. The BGIPU Executive Committee comprises 28 MPs from various parties and both Houses of Parliament.