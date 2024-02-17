Uzbekistan's trade gross added value grows

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Uzbekistan's gross added value of trade amounted to 63.4 trillion soums ($5 billion) by the end of 2023, Trend reports.

According to data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this indicator has climbed by 9.9 percent year on year.

Earlier, Uzbekistan's president stated that the country's GDP is expected to rise by at least six percent, namely to $100 billion by 2024. It was stated that the industry grew by six percent last year, although the added value of production did not exceed 40 percent.

He addressed at a meeting focused on the government's economic growth priorities for this year.

Officials were directed to adopt and implement corporate-wide initiatives that would enhance added value by 45 percent, lower production costs by 15 percent, and ensure seven percent industrial growth in 2024.

Meanwhile, the World Bank's "Global Economic Prospects" report predicts that Uzbekistan's GDP will increase by 5.5 percent in 2024.