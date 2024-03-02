Uzbekistan's import volume on rise

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. Uzbekistan's imports amounted to $3.08 billion in January 2024, which is 4.1 percent more year-on-year, Trend reports.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the main share in import structure is represented by machinery and transportation equipment (43.2 percent), industrial goods (17.0 percent), as well as chemicals and similar products (11.8 percent).

In general, Uzbekistan imported goods and services from 129 countries in January 2024. More than two-thirds of imports fall on China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Korea, Türkiye, Germany and Turkmenistan.

In the structure of imports of the country, a significant share is noted in Tashkent city, which is 52.5 percent, or $1.62 billion, and the smallest share is recorded in Surkhandarya - 0.5 percent, or $15.7 million.

The volume of imports of services amounted to $227.9 million or 7.4 percent of its total volume in January 2024 (an increase by 2.3 percent year-on-year).

In the composition of services imports, the main share is accounted for travel (tourism - 59.0 percent), transportation services (19.4 percent), telecommunication, computer and information services (7.4 percent), as well as technical services (4.6 percent).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $4.2 billion in January 2024.

