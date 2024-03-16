Industrial exports to hike in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 16. Uzbekistan plans to increase exports of local industry to $12 billion this year, Trend reports.

This was disclosed during a presentation in which the head of state was briefed on plans for strengthening entrepreneurial activity and involving them in exports.

According to the data, exporting firms received 665 billion soums ($53.1 million) in support last year, allowing them to assure exports of $3.2 billion. However, in some industries and locations, this money was not successfully utilized. Exports in electrical engineering, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and jewelry fell below normal. 2,709 potential exporters received no support from industry associations.

As a result, regional manufacturing, industrial zones, and exports are all intended to be combined into a unified system. It is proposed that 12 sectoral and industrial associations be transferred to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry's system. This will shift project support and export responsibilities from the state to entrepreneurial self-government organizations. As a result, decision-making based on entrepreneurs' wants and concerns would be facilitated, and interaction among entrepreneurs would be enhanced.

Uzbekistan will establish a trade development company based on the experience of developed countries instead of the agencies and funds operating in the sphere. It will attract qualified designers, technologists, and marketers from abroad to ensure that domestic products meet international requirements, help exporters enter new markets, and promote national brands abroad. Subsidies, compensations, and other types of support will be provided by this company based on the entrepreneurs' sustainability rating.

The interaction between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Uzbekexpertiza joint-stock company will be strengthened. Project offices to support entrepreneurs will start working in each district.

The importance of studying the relevance of the functions and performance criteria of associations and improving the qualifications of their managers and staff was emphasized.