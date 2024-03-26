Uzbek Kapitalbank's volume of net profit grows in 2023

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Kapitalbank, one of Uzbekistan's major private banks, boosted its net profit almost twice by 77 percent to 1.6 trillion soums ($126.9 million) in 2023., Trend reports.

According to Kapitalbank, the loan portfolio increased by 80 percent and reached 29.7 billion soums ($2.3 million). At the same time, the bank improved the quality of the loan portfolio, reducing the share of problem loans to 1.65 percent.

The total volume of deposits by individuals and legal entities reached 33.5 billion soums ($2.6 million). The return on equity of Kapitalbank amounted to 50.8 percent, compared to 49.3 percent in 2022.

Today, more than 1.9 million residents of the country and 64,000 entrepreneurs and companies use the services of Kapitalbank; the volume of deposits by individuals and legal entities increased by 34 percent in 2023.

Meanwhile, the net profit of Uzbekistan's ANORBANK (commercial digital bank) reached 139.5 billion soums ($11.1 million) in 2023.

The total loan portfolio of individuals and legal entities exceeded the amount of 3.1 trillion soums ($248.3 million). Deposits of individuals and legal entities increased to the amount of over 3.7 trillion soums ($296.3 million).