Uzbekistan, Kuwait sign co-op program between foreign ministries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov has held a meeting with his counterpart from Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Trend reports.

According to Uzbek minister, during the meeting issues related to the strengthening of the legal foundation of the bilateral partnership, expansion of the investment ties, facilitation of exchanges in all areas were discussed.

"There is big room to develop comprehensive ties between our two nations. Also signed the Cooperation Program between Foreign Ministries of Uzbekistan and Kuwait for 2024-2026", Saidov said.