Uzbekistan reports oil reserves volume as of Jan. 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. As of January 1, 2025, Uzbekistan's proved oil reserves stand at 594 million barrels.

Data obtained by Trend from the US Energy Information Administration indicates that despite these reserves, the country's oil production remains relatively modest, at 63,000 barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil and liquid fuels in 2024. In comparison, Uzbekistan’s total liquid fuels consumption for the same year reached approximately 112,000 b/d.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s petroleum liquids production peaked several decades ago, with the country producing as much as 189,000 b/d in 1999. The significant decline in production since then reflects changing dynamics in the nation’s energy sector.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan’s oil production volume amounted to 713,400 tons in 2024. This figure decreased by 9.2 percent compared to the same period last year (779,700 tons in 2023).