Head of Iran Railways due in Azerbaijan

5 December 2019 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development and the Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Saeed Rasouli will arrive in Baku on a visit on Dec. 5, Trend was told in Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Saeed Rasouli is heading a delegation of six officials.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation will hold talks with Azerbaijani officials engaged in transport, particularly the railway sector.

According to the embassy, during the two-day visit, joint railway and transport projects between Azerbaijan and Iran will be discussed.

