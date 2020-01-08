IRGC attacks Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad base, claims 80 people dead

8 January 2020 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

At least 80 US servicemen were killed in an attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an IRGC official representative said, Trend reports referring to the Fars news agency.

About 200 people were injured, according to the report.

The injured were immediately evacuated by helicopter.

Ayn al-Asad Air Base was a strategic spot for the US and delivered support to drones from that base, the IRGC representative said.

“Fifteen missiles were fired at 20 sensitive locations,” said the official representative. “Numerous drones and helicopters were destroyed.”

As many as 104 locations sensitive for the US were identified in the region, and they will be fired at in response to any attack by the US, the representative added.

