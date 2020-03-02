Schools in Iran to remain closed until week's end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov -Trend:

According to the coronavirus spread in Iran, the authorities made a decision to suspend the activity of schools until the end of the week, said Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabie, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rabie, a decision will be made on the activities of the schools next week.

He added that the Iranian government has issued restriction on a number of activities, taking into account health of citizens.

He admitted that the coronavirus disease has affected Iran's economy, and the country is trying to improve the situation through the neighboring countries.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 1,500 people have been infected, 66 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.