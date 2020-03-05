Coronavirus spreads to 30 provinces of Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend
So far, coronavirus infection have been confirmed in 30 of Iran's 31 provinces, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.
|
Row
|
Name of the province
|
Infected people
|
1
|
Qom
|
354
|
2
|
Tehran
|
1331
|
3
|
Gilan
|
253
|
4
|
Markazi
|
149
|
5
|
Isfahan
|
120
|
6
|
Alborz
|
112
|
7
|
Mazandaran
|
71
|
8
|
Khuzestan
|
62
|
9
|
East Azerbaijan
|
75
|
10
|
Qazvin
|
80
|
11
|
Razavi Xorasanı
|
36
|
12
|
Fars
|
49
|
13
|
Golestan
|
33
|
14
|
Semnan
|
38
|
15
|
Lorestan
|
19
|
16
|
Hormozgan
|
11
|
17
|
Ardabil
|
12
|
18
|
Yazd
|
7
|
19
|
Kermanshah
|
22
|
20
|
South Khorasan
|
6
|
21
|
Kurdistan
|
12
|
22
|
Sistan and Baluchestan
|
14
|
23
|
West Azerbaijan
|
5
|
24
|
Hamadan
|
10
|
25
|
Kerman
|
18
|
26
|
Ilam
|
11
|
27
|
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
|
2
|
28
|
Zanjan
|
8
|
29
|
Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
|
1
|
30
|
North Khorasan
|
1
Iran's Ministry of Health has not yet revealed coronavirus in the Bushehr province.
Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,900 people have been infected, 92 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 550 have reportedly recovered from the disease.
The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.
The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.
Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.
The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.