Iran reveals funds allocated to battle coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As much as 1 quadrillion rials (about $23.8 billion) funds has been allocated for the fight against coronavirus and the current functioning of various sectors in Iran, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, about 20 percent of Iran's 5 quadrillion rial (about $119 billion) budget has been allocated to fight the disease.

Rouhani added that Iran's move in the face of sanctions may come as a surprise to the world.

The president said that these funds are intended as gratuitous financial assistance and loans. Its 750 trillion rials (about $17.8 billion) is intended as a 12 percent interest rate loan.

"The allocated funds do not apply to tax, insurance, loans, utility benefits," he said.

The president added that currently, 90 percent of the cost of each person infected with the coronavirus in Iran is covered by the state and insurance.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 32,300 people have been infected, 2,378 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 11,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.