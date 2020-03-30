Iran extends visas for foreigners for 3 months

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 30

Due to the spread of the coronavirus in Iran from February 20, visas and residence permits for foreigners in the country have been extended, the head of Immigration and Passport Police Office said.

“Visas and residence permit have been extended for up to three months, so the foreign citizens do not need to go to the immigration and passport police centers,” Mohammad Reza Tabaei said, Trend reports citing ISNA.

“It has been revealed that some Afghan nationals insist on extending their visas and residence permits in person despite exemptions,” he said adding that the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs has ordered these Afghans to extend their visas by submitting the required documents to Foreign Nationals Offices.

“The exemption does not include foreigners whose visas and residence permits expired before February 20," the official said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 41,400 people have been infected, 2,757 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 13,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.