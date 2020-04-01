Two more government officials die of coronavirus in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

CEO of Zarshouran gold mines and mineral industries' development company Mohammad-Reza Siabani has died of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Iranian mass media.

According to the report, 57-year old Siabani was receiving treatment at Imam Reza Hospital in Tabriz for a month.

Director General of Roads and Urban Development of Tehran Province Reza Neghaban also died as a result of a coronavirus infection, said the report issued by the department on April 1.

According to the department, Negahban had been receiving treatment in Tehran hospital for 10 days.

Earlier, member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Bat’haee Golpaygani, the Islamic Republic's former deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Sheikholeslam, former Iranian ambassador to the Vatican Hadi Khosroshahi, newly elected MPs in the 11th parliamentary elections Fatima Rahbar and Mohammad Ali Ramazani and other officials also died of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 47,500 people have been infected, 3,036 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 15,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.