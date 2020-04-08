Iran allocates funds for unemployed amid Covid-19

TEHRAN, Iran, April.8

Trend:

CEO of Central Insurance of Iran announced allocation of $1.1 billion credit for those unemployed amid coronavirus spread.

"Different groups of the society need assistance other than monthly income, such as investment insurance, and we need to give people the opportunity to choose the type of insurance themselves,” Gholamreza Soleimani said, Trend reports citing YJC.

The head of the Central Insurance of Iran stated that it is necessary for insurance companies to create jobs by setting up a sales network.

"There are 32 insurance companies in the country, and out of 60,000 insurance agencies, 28,000 are life insurance companies, which shows the capacity of employment in this sector,” he said.

Soleimani announced that till now, 10 employees of the branches of insurance companies and agencies have died due to coronavirus.

“The expenses for their stay in the hospital and treatment will be paid,” he said.

He added that those people who became unemployed due to the coronavirus outbreak will be paid unemployment insurance through the Ministry of Labor.