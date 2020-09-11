1 killed, 10 injured in explosion in Tehran

At least one person was killed in a huge explosion in Nasim Shahr town southwest of Iran's capital Tehran on Friday, Trend reports citing FARS news agency.

In the incident which took place in a car battery shop on Friday afternoon, 10 others were injured, Kian Karimi, the public relation chief of Nasim Shahr municipality, told FARS.

The blast also caused damage to 30 cars and 20 houses, said Karimi.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, he added.