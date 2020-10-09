Ilam province' handicrafts exports top $1 mn in 6 month

Director-General of the Ilam province Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Department announced that in the first 6 months of the current Iranian calendar, the Ilam province’s handicrafts exports hit over $1 million, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to the customs administration statistics, various handicraft products worth $1,092,605 have been exported to Iraq through the Mehran international border, Abdelmalek Shanbezadeh announced, adding that the Kilim has been the most important item exported to this country.

He further noted, “In addition to kilim which the most proponent handicraft of this province, wooden handicrafts, pottery, ceramics, traditional glass, and traditional blankets dubbed as Zillow, woolen rugs (called Jajim), copper products and felt accounts for the largest share of the exported items.”

Ilam province is located in the western part of the country, sharing 425 kilometers of border with Iraq.