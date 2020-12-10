Iranian envoy urges enhancing economic cooperation with Bolivia

Iran's Ambassador to La Paz Morteza Tafreshi on Wednesday called for expanding bilateral relations in the field of economy, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Tafreshi made the remarks in a meeting with Bolivia's Minister of Manufacturing Development.

He voiced Iran’s readiness for cooperation in the area of manufacturing.

Welcoming the cooperation of the two states, Bolivia's Minister said that his country is determined to use the superior technology of Iranian companies to develop manufacturing affairs, particularly in the field of food production.