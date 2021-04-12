Iran Air to resume flights to the UK soon
Iran’s national flag carrier Iran Air will resume flights between Tehran and London on May 6, 2021, according to Hossein Jahani, the director of Iran Air public relations department, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Jahani said that due to the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, Iran’s national flag carrier Iran Air will resume flights between Tehran and London on May 6, 2021.
He added that flights to the UK take place on Sundays and Thursdays every week.
Iran Air flights to many world destinations – including London – were canceled in February simultaneous with the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
Latest
Azerbaijan showed great heroism during Karabakh war - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Goal of Turkic Council’s delegation's visit to Aghdam was to see Armenian savagery - Assistant to president
Azerbaijan moving to new stage of its development – Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency rep
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - unprecedented barbarism - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (VIDEO)
Delegation of Turkic Council reviews building of Aghdam Drama Theater destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev plays very important consolidating role in Turkic Council - SecGen (EXCLUSIVE)
Submarine cable to connect electrical networks of Georgia, Europe to be additional direct channel for telecommunication traffic