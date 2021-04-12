Iran Air to resume flights to the UK soon

Iran’s national flag carrier Iran Air will resume flights between Tehran and London on May 6, 2021, according to Hossein Jahani, the director of Iran Air public relations department, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Jahani said that due to the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, Iran’s national flag carrier Iran Air will resume flights between Tehran and London on May 6, 2021.

He added that flights to the UK take place on Sundays and Thursdays every week.

Iran Air flights to many world destinations – including London – were canceled in February simultaneous with the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease.