Tehran Stock Exchange drops

Iran 1 September 2021 11:57 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Guardian Council ratifies Leap in Housing Construction Plan
Iran's Guardian Council ratifies Leap in Housing Construction Plan
Iran's newly elected minister calls for mobility in residential construction
Iran's newly elected minister calls for mobility in residential construction
Uzbekistan to build plant for synthesis of pharmaceutical substances against coronavirus
Uzbekistan to build plant for synthesis of pharmaceutical substances against coronavirus
Latest
Azercell designs a special alphabet dedicated to the legacy of great Nizami Society 13:03
Media reps of Turkic Council members, observer countries visiting Azerbaijan's Shusha Politics 13:01
Turkmenistan to renew version of national action plan to combat desertification Turkmenistan 12:59
Ukraine increases exports of locally-made goods to Kazakhstan Finance 12:53
SOCAR AQS shows interest in Ukraine’s production sector Oil&Gas 12:50
Azerbaijan sets new requirements for vegetable seeds import (PHOTO) Economy 12:49
Kazakh second-tier banks continue pledged lending for agricultural investment projects Kazakhstan 12:49
Azerbaijan's mortgage fund to engage audit services for 2021-2023 financial reports Finance 12:40
IKEA invests $22.5m in Israeli retail financing co Jifiti Europe 12:37
Russian defense contractor working on upgrading Tor air defense missile system Russia 12:35
Uz-Kor Gas Chemicals opens tender for transportation of condensates Tenders 12:32
Azerbaijan's AzerGold boosts export of its products Economy 12:28
Non-residents of Azerbaijan's DTH can create companies on platform Economy 12:26
Odisha Chief Minister, Australian envoy focus on cooperation in trade, technology, better use of skilled manpower Other News 12:25
Several projects to modernize air transport infrastructure underway in Kazakhstan Transport 12:23
Egypt signs $4.45 bln contract for high-speed rail link Arab World 12:20
OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast Oil&Gas 12:15
OPEC+ should deal with uncertainty, while not undermining its market position Oil&Gas 12:11
From Slovenia, a special invite for Jaishankar to EU foreign ministers’ meeting Other News 12:08
India's Covid-19 vaccination: Record 12 million vaccine doses administered in a day Other News 12:07
Iran’ boosts exports via its Shahid Rajaee Port Business 12:03
Ferrous metal products sales increase in Uzbekistan Business 12:01
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan eye increasing cargo passing through border checkpoint Turkmenistan 11:59
Tehran Stock Exchange drops Iran 11:57
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (Aug. 20 through Aug. 24) Finance 11:46
Electricity generation of Iran's Shahid Salimi TPP increases Oil&Gas 11:44
Given new realities, talks between Baku, Yerevan should be completely different - Russian analyst Politics 11:43
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz announces tender for overhaul of power turbines Tenders 11:39
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.1 Georgia 11:38
Number of trucks crossing through Iran's Jolfa border checkpoint up Transport 11:36
Most of Uzbek banks, companies’ equities see huge increase Finance 11:34
Gas price in Europe rises above $625 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 11:33
Oil would reach supply plateau in 2023 without COVID-19 effects Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to repair lifting equipment Tenders 11:25
Kazakhstan reports drop in cargo transport via internal waters Transport 11:23
Exports from Iran's Bazargan border checkpoint soar Business 11:22
Azerbaijan's exports grow amid recovering economy - CAERC Business 11:22
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Oil&Gas 11:21
Kazakhstan records excess money supply in national economy Kazakhstan 11:20
Global oil demand to decline to almost half current consumption level Oil&Gas 11:19
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Belarus despite global pandemic Business 11:03
Kazakh president instructs to increase export of processing industry goods Kazakhstan 11:02
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port grows Transport 11:00
Iran’s Shahid Rajaee TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 10:59
Final-energy demand to peak in 2034, says DNV GL Oil&Gas 10:48
Gas to take over as largest energy source this decade – DNV GL Oil&Gas 10:42
Iran unveils details of exports from Isfahan Province Business 10:37
Kyrgyzstan reports 142 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:35
Any way of monetizing Turkmen gas resources to have positive impact – OIES (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:31
Kazakhstan sees increase in lending volumes Finance 10:21
SOCAR Polymer posts growth in export value for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 10:21
Kazakhstan's national oil company to start extraction in Kyzylorda Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijan taking part in semifinals of "Tank Biathlon" contest in Russia (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:19
Second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's history in golden letters - MP Politics 10:18
Uzbek GDP sees increase in 2021 Business 10:16
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spares for pumps Tenders 09:56
Iranian currency rates for September 1 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijan's liberated territories hopefully to prosper again - Kyrgyz journalist Politics 09:53
Sustainable natural gas supply to cope with harmful effects of pandemic Oil&Gas 09:51
bp and co-venturers continue their support to ABB Tech Academy Economy 09:29
Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data US 09:23
Hyundai tops global hydrogen auto sales Business 08:55
Hong Kong to relax rules for non-local specialists Other News 08:36
Georgia intensifies efforts to develop digital economy - European Commission ICT 08:05
Finland further lifts restrictions against COVID-19 Europe 07:47
Kazakh president Tokayev held phone talk with French president Emmanuel Macron Kazakhstan 07:34
Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia Business 07:33
POSCO to sell corrosion resistant steel product to Array Technologies Business 07:14
S. Korea passes bill to curb sway of Google, Apple in app store fees ICT 06:36
Hyundai unveils IONIQ 5-based robo taxi Business 05:51
Jordan to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions from September Arab World 05:09
Philippines extends travel ban on India, 9 other countries as Delta variant spreads Other News 04:13
Israel lifts travel ban to Spain, Georgia Israel 03:27
Japan's fiscal 2022 budget requests record 1 trillion USD Finance 02:34
India's central bank governor says global economy not yet out of the woods Economy 01:46
UK records another 32,181 coronavirus cases Europe 00:54
Climate change, resulting from spiraling global greenhouse gas emissions is serious concern for Azerbaijan - UNIDO Business 00:02
China ramps up healthcare reform with pilot pricing scheme Other News 31 August 23:39
Turkey reports 14,106 more recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 31 August 23:03
Defensive diplomacy, inseparable part of Iran’s foreign policy - minister Politics 31 August 22:44
First stage of demining Fuzuli-Jabrayil road fully completed in Azerbaijan - Agency Politics 31 August 22:40
FM meets with director of British Council in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 31 August 22:28
Large investment projects being implemented in Uzbekistan - President Uzbekistan 31 August 22:01
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 31 August 21:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi seaport is of great geopolitical importance – OSCE Turkmenistan 31 August 21:41
India's ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader Other News 31 August 21:19
Hard to imagine how people were expelled from their homes - Kazakh journalist on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 31 August 20:58
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks Politics 31 August 20:31
Hopefully, Azerbaijan's liberated lands never experience war again - Bosnian journalist Politics 31 August 20:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Shirvanli village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 31 August 20:00
Microsoft ready to introduce digital twin project in Azerbaijan Economy 31 August 19:41
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 31 August 19:33
Iran's Central Bank expects downward trend of foreign exchange rate to resume Business 31 August 19:17
Kazakhstan aiming to export locally-made butadiene abroad Oil&Gas 31 August 19:05
Azerbaijani State Agency for Advertisement signs contract with winner of tender on purchase of vehicles Business 31 August 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy electrical equipment Tenders 31 August 18:42
Kazakhstan developing special investment agreement in field of petrochemistry Oil&Gas 31 August 18:41
Azerbaijan wraps up Days of Vagif Poetry in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 31 August 18:40
Kazakhstan develops draft roadmap within decarbonization of economy Oil&Gas 31 August 18:31
Prices for state shares of several local companies down on Uzbek stock exchange Finance 31 August 18:02
