Iran's share of petrochemical trade of region shows 2% growth

The director of planning and development of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) of Iran said on Friday that Iran's share of the Middle East petrochemical products trade in the Iranian 1398 (ending on 20 March 2020) was 20.2 percent and reached 22.1 percent in 1399 (ending on 20 March 2021), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Hassan Abbaszadeh told that there are different indicators to measure the situation of petrochemical production in the world.

He added that in 2019, Iran had 2.5 percent of the world production in petrochemical products, which increased to 2.7 percent at the end of 2020.

Abbaszadeh stated that about 70% of Iran's petrochemical products are exported, adding that in the Iranian year 1398, Iran produced about 5.3% of the petrochemical products of the world, but by the end of the Iranian year 1399, its export increased to 5.9%.

