Iran to produce 141mn tons of petrochemicals by 2027

Deputy Oil Minister said that Iran will produce 141 million tons of petrochemicals before the termination of 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan in 2027, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Morteza Shah-Mirzaei Deputy Oil Minister and Chief Executive of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said on Monday in the first meeting of “Challenges of Petrochemical Industry and Solution to Solve Problems” and put the current production capacity of petrochemical industry of the country at 90 million tons/year, expandable to 141 million tons/year up to the end of 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan in 2027.

Shah-Mirzaei also put the current feedstock of petrochemical industry of the country at 52 tons.

He went on to say that 67 petrochemical companies are producing 65 million tons of petrochemical products in the country.

Turning to the export of petrochemicals in the country, deputy oil minister stated that 40 million tons of petrochemical products are currently produced in the country, 30 million tons of which is allocated for export while the rest 10 million tons are sold at the domestic market.

CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) pointed out that 141 million tons of petrochemical products will be produced annually by the end of 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan in 2027.

In addition, production capacity of polymerized products will increase from eight million tons in the current year in 2021 to 19 million tons in 2027, he added.