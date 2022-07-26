Türkiye, Iran to modernize power transmission: minister

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian has declared that Türkiye and Iran have agreed to upgrade the infrastructure of power transmission between the two neighboring states, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mehrabian said on Tuesday that Iran gives importance to electricity diplomacy within the framework of economic cooperation with other nations, noting that energy diplomacy is a strategy to help resolve shortages, generate economic profit, and maintain national interests, so the Islamic Republic is keen on developing collaborations with neighboring countries in this respect.

According to international statistics, Iran stands atop among regional states in terms of generating and developing electricity infrastructure, the minister said, adding that the Islamic country’s geopolitical situation provides it with the opportunity to turn into a hub for connecting power grids to several states.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has prioritized power diplomacy, Mehrabian said, noting that the recent visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran paved the ground for expansion of coordination in this regard and that development of power diplomacy was one of the main topics of negotiations among presidents of Russia, Türkiye, and Iran during the Astana peace summit on July 19, 2022.

Upgrading the infrastructure of power transmission between Turkey and Iran was one of the most important agreements, which were achieved during President Erdogan’s visit, Mehrabian said.

On the basis of mutual agreement, the power networks will be implemented through three infrastructures, he noted.

The two countries agreed to utilize the modern HVDC Back-to-Back method to connect the Iranian power grid to Turkey’s in Khoi-Bash Gala infrastructure with a capacity of 600 megawatts, he said.

The minister underlined that given the fact that a shift in diplomacy has happened in Iran’s establishment and the country pursues the increase of cooperation with neighboring states, the Energy Ministry is interested in bolstering cooperation with regional and friendly countries.