Iran takes 1st step for implementing 10-year space plan

Iranian Space Agency has begun the process of implementing the country’s 10-year space plan as it held the first session for mulling the execution of the strategic plan on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The session was chaired by the Head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh at the first working day after the approval of the plan in the country’s Supreme Space Council.

Salariyeh said that the 10-year space plan is regarded as an important document whose implementation is of high significance for the country. He noted that the Iranian Space Agency and the country’s Supreme Space Council are fully resolved to implement this document.

According to this plan, the Islamic Republic of Iran will become a regional hub in the development of space technologies and offering space launch services within a ten-year time span.

Iran plans to make these achievements with reliance on capabilities of domestic experts.