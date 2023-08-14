Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Iranian Mashhad starts official duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday the start of official operations of the Saudi consulate in the city of Mashhad. The consulate opened in one of the hotels in the city, Trend reports.

Head of the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the province of Khorasan-Razavi Mohammad Beheshti Monfared said that the consulate of Saudi Arabia sent an official notification to the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mashhad about the start of its activities from August 13 this year. He also specified that it would be a temporary site in one of the city's hotels.

According to information received from representatives of the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia, the consular office at the Mithak Hotel in Mashhad on Iqbal Lahori Boulevard will be open from 8:00 am to 15:00 every day except Thursday and Friday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore relations on March 10 after a seven-year severance of ties, with assistance from China.