Five killed as result of shooting in Iranian Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. A soldier serving under mandatory conscription has fatally shot five fellow soldiers at a military barrack in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman, Trend reports.

The Commander of the Iranian Army’s Southeastern Regional Headquarters Brigadier General Amir Gholamalian stated on Sunday that the conscript opened fire on soldiers who were resting at a military position before fleeing the scene.

Gholamalian mentioned that an investigation has been initiated to uncover the motives behind the shooting, and efforts are underway to apprehend the conscript.