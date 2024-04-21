Iranian official denies direct negotiations with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. There are no direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, an informed Iranian official said to IRNA, Trend reports.

An informed source denied some media reports that Iran is conducting direct negotiations with the United States.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani is reported to be continuing discussions with representatives of countries included in the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action to Lift Sanctions on Iran.

In January 2016, a Comprehensive Joint Action Plan on the Iranian nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the 5+1 group (USA, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany). In May 2018, the United States announced its withdrawal from this plan and in November of the same year imposed sanctions against Iran. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

At the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan in the nuclear field with the aim of lifting sanctions against Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, from February 23 of the same year, Iran stopped implementing the additional steps and additional protocol provided for by the nuclear agreement. At the same time, the IAEA control mechanism decreased by 20-30%.