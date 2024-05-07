Iran-IAEA cooperation not subject to US influence - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The United States should not influence cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi on May 6 in Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian believes that Iran-IAEA cooperation is progressing positively and will continue to grow. He added that the impartial and professional stance of the IAEA director general will play an effective role in the cooperation between Iran and the agency, helping the region return to sustainable security and stability.

During the meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also stated that Iran's position is important for strengthening Iran's cooperation with the agency and restoring regional stability and security.

“Strengthening the cooperation process between Iran and the IAEA will lead to the failure of the parties who follow tensions and conflicts in the region under any pretext,” he said.

To note, on May 6, the three-day 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology began in Isfahan, Iran. Senior Iranian officials attended the conference. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also visited Iran to participate in the conference.

