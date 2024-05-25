Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 19 currency prices increased, while 18 fell compared to May 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,576 rials, while on May 23, one euro was 45,513 rials.

Currency Rial on May 25 Rial on May 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,522 53,490 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,935 45,955 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,941 3,916 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,975 3,929 1 Danish krone DKK 6,109 6,100 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,783 136,857 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,081 15,080 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,768 26,837 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,381 1 Omani rial OMR 109,131 109,121 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,733 30,726 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,700 25,639 1 South African rand ZAR 2,279 2,303 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,304 1,305 1 Russian ruble RUB 466 466 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,835 28,867 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,117 31,120 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,798 35,833 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,402 1,400 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,587 31,513 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,678 8,679 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,800 5,801 100 Thai baths THB 114,595 115,159 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,921 8,951 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,751 30,737 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,576 45,513 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,473 9,504 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,110 15,357 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,619 2,620 1 Afghan afghani AFN 585 585 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,845 12,843 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,700 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,178 72,348 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,895 3,893 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 486,263 rials, and the price of $1 is 448,111 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 454,026 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,404 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 576,000–579,000 rials, while one euro is about 625,000–628,000 rials.

