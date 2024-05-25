Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 25

Iran Materials 25 May 2024 10:48 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 19 currency prices increased, while 18 fell compared to May 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,576 rials, while on May 23, one euro was 45,513 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 25

Rial on May 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,522

53,490

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,935

45,955

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,941

3,916

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,975

3,929

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,109

6,100

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,783

136,857

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,081

15,080

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,768

26,837

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,381

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,131

109,121

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,733

30,726

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,700

25,639

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,279

2,303

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,304

1,305

1 Russian ruble

RUB

466

466

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,835

28,867

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,117

31,120

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,798

35,833

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,402

1,400

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,587

31,513

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,678

8,679

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,800

5,801

100 Thai baths

THB

114,595

115,159

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,921

8,951

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,751

30,737

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,576

45,513

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,473

9,504

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,110

15,357

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,619

2,620

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

585

585

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,845

12,843

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,700

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,178

72,348

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,895

3,893

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 486,263 rials, and the price of $1 is 448,111 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 454,026 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,404 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 576,000–579,000 rials, while one euro is about 625,000–628,000 rials.

