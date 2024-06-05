Russia, China and Iran call on Western countries to restore nuclear deal with Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Russia, China and Iran called on Western countries to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to diplomatically resolve the conflict over Iran's nuclear program, a joint statement of the three countries, timed to coincide with the sixth meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says; Trend reports.

"The People's Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are convinced that it is time for Western countries to show political will to stop the ongoing cycle of escalation that has been going on for almost two years, and take the necessary steps to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It's still possible to do this," the document says.

According to the authors of the statement, restoring the JCPOA would resolve the “vast majority of issues” about the Iranian nuclear program, providing IAEA inspectors with ample monitoring opportunities.