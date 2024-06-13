French police turn headquarters of People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran upside down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The French police raided the headquarters of the opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran in Paris, Trend reports.

However, Iranian authorities are in the dark about the reason behind the raid.

The head of Iran's People's Mojahedin Organization, Maryam Rajavi, has since been hospitalized due to serious health issues.

The media also recalled that last year, Albanian police kicked the hornet's nest by raiding the headquarters of the opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, located in Tirana.

To note, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran is a paramilitary Islamist-leftist association. This organization was born in 1965 and took up arms against the powers that be in Iran, both during the reign of the Shah and in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution.

