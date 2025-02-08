Iran pulls back curtain on its fresh uranium enrichment and isotope separation facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Iridium hexafluoride production unit was commissioned to enrich uranium and isolate the IR191 isotope in the Isfahan Province located in the center of Iran on February 8, Trend reports via Iran's Atomic Energy Organization.

According to the information, an event was organized on the occasion of launching the production unit at the Shahid Raisi Uranium Conversion Facility in the Isfahan region. Iran's Vice President and Chairman of Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and other officials attended the event.

The information notes that Iridium Hexafluoride (IRF6) can be used for internal organ radiation therapy, low-dose medical radiography, production of IR192 instead of Co-60 in radiation therapy, production of IR192 for radiography purposes in the oil and gas industry, non-destructive testing, and radiobiological research.

Furthermore, the information indicates that the production of this product has put Iran in the fast lane, making it one of the select few countries with this cutting-edge technology. Now, it’s all systems go for exporting the product to other nations.

To note, Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

