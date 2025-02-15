Iran’s South Pars refinery expands gas processing capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The gas processing volume at Iran's South Pars Gas Company’s 10th Refinery has increased by six percent during the ten months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through January 19, 2025), compared to the same period last year (from March 21, 2023, through January 20, 2024), Mohammad Nemati, the head of the refinery, told reporters, Trend reports.

Nemati noted that the refinery has produced over 53 million cubic meters of sweet gas daily during this period.

He also noted that more than 15 billion cubic meters of sweet gas had been transferred to the country's gas network since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2024), up until February 2, 2025.

Additionally, the official highlighted that in the past 1.5 months, more than 2 billion cubic meters of sweet gas had been transferred from the 2nd Refinery to the national gas network, which marks an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

To note, the 10th refinery of Iran’s South Pars Gas Company processes rich gas extracted from the 19th phase of the South Pars gas field. The refinery has the capacity to produce 50 million cubic meters of sweet gas, 77,000 barrels of gas condensate, 2,400 tons of ethane, 1,800 tons of propane, 1,100 tons of butane, and 320 tons of sulfur per day.

Meanwhile, the rich gas produced at the South Pars gas field is processed by the South Pars company. More than 75 percent of the gas consumed in the country is provided by this company. The company has 13 processing plants.

The South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar) is a joint Iran-Qatar gas field. It is reported that this field has 51 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, of which 36 trillion cubic meters can be produced. Iran's share in this field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.