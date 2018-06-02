Projects underway in Iran’s south to save flaring gas – Official

2 June 2018 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran studies Russian Zarubezhneft, Tatneft ‎proposal for oil field development
Business 16:44
Iran signs deal with international consortium for Karanj oil field development
Business 19 May 13:06
Iran signs deal with international consortium for Karanj oil field development
Business 17 May 10:45
Iran’s NISOC to hold tender for upgrading power turbine
Tenders 28 April 17:38
Tender: NISOC to buy differential pressure transmitter
Tenders 17 April 18:25
Iran studies Pergas, MAPNA proposals for oil field development
Business 1 February 10:12
Iran studies Pergas, MAPNA proposals for oil field development
Business 30 January 15:55
Iran plans to boost oil output by over 300,000 b/d
Business 20 December 2017 19:00
Iran plans to boost oil output by over 300,000 b/d
Business 18 December 2017 17:00
Pergas prepares Iran's Karanj oil field study results
Business 17 October 2017 12:04
Tender: Iranian firm to buy crude oil pump
Business 2 October 2017 10:53
Iran, France sign deal on flare gas recovery
Business 6 September 2017 12:22
Russian Zarubezhneft signs MoU with Iran on oilfield study
Business 17 July 2017 12:55
Iran’s oil company to hold int’l tender
Business 13 May 2017 15:09
Russian Tatneft signs MoU with Iran on oilfield study
Business 6 March 2017 12:08
Iranian company to develop 3 oil fields in Khuzestan Province
Business 29 January 2017 17:47
BP to finalize talks with Iran over South Fields
Business 29 January 2017 16:57
National Iranian South Oilfields Company announces tender
Business 4 December 2016 17:33