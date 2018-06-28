German firms attending expo in Iran despite US sanctions (Exclusive)

28 June 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran a country with tremendous industrial potential – Messer Cutting Systems rep
Business 10:18
Tehran, Tashkent to boost energy, industry ties
Business 27 June 14:29
Iran inaugurates production line for home-made diesel engine
Business 20 June 12:54
Iran in talks to send manpower to Germany, Switzerland – Official
Business 11 June 12:03
Iran private sector using automation tech in farming, industry
Business 22 May 14:33
Iran sees 30% fall in value of authorized foreign investment in industry sector
Business 19 May 14:45
German firms to stay in Iran despite US JCPOA pullout: Minister
Business 19 May 11:02
Iran, Germany to talk power plant construction
Business 15 May 12:01
Iranian, German FMs discuss plans for preserving nuclear deal
Politics 15 May 09:45
Three Iranian banks to open branches in Germany
Business 29 April 13:46
Chemicals top Iran’s industrial exports
Business 8 April 09:56
Chemicals top Iran’s industrial exports
Business 5 April 15:07
Banking problems affect Iran's home appliance sector output
Business 2 April 13:29
Iran’s cement output decreasing due to stagnation
Business 2 April 11:17
Iran’s industrial exports register fall due to banking problems
Business 17 March 14:00
Iran’s industrial exports register fall due to banking problems
Business 14 March 14:53
Brief review of Iran’s steel sector performance
Business 6 March 18:42
Iran's home appliance sector registers output fall
Business 6 March 16:39