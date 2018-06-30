ILO says ready to implement joint green jobs programs in Iran

30 June 2018 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 30

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is willing to develop joint projects with Iran in the area of green jobs, the coordinator and green jobs program specialist at the ILO in Geneva said.

"The ILO is willing to implement joint programs with Iran in the sector of green jobs," Moustapha Kamal Gueye said on June 27 during an educational workshop in Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

"We, at the International Labour Organization, cooperate with countries to figure out how they can create green, sustainable, and climate-friendly jobs," Gueye added.

Kamal Gueye said the Iranian Ministry of Labour and Social Affair is making all-out effort to let this happen in Iran by providing opportunities, promoting green jobs, and pursuing sustainable development goals.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is a United Nations agency dealing with labour problems, particularly international labour standards, social protection, and work opportunities for all. The ILO has 187 member states: 186 of the 193 UN member states plus the Cook Islands are members of the ILO.

In 1969, the organization received the Nobel Peace Prize for improving peace among classes, pursuing decent work and justice for workers, and providing technical assistance to other developing nations.

