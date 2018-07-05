Iran, China to build joint LED lamps plant

5 July 2018 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 5

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran and China plan to jointly build a factory in the north western city of Meshkinshahr in Ardabil Province to produce LED lamps, the governor of the province said.

"Iran, in cooperation with Chinese investors, will launch a production unit in the province’s industrial town to manufacture LED lamps," Akbar Samadi said.

He added that the factory needs 100 billion rials of finance to come on steam and China will supply this, IRNA news agency reported.

Samadi further said that jobs for more than 200 people would be created with the completion of the first phase of the factory.

"Chinese investors are trying hard to open the factory and produce nearly 12,500 LED lamps per day," he said.

The construction of the company is aimed at reducing the import of LED lamps to the country and creating more jobs.

More than 2,000 tons of LED lamps worth $19 million were imported into Iran during the last fiscal year (March 2017-18), figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show.

China, Germany, the UAE, Turkey and South Korea were the main exporters.

LED lamps use light-emitting diode and have a lifespan and electrical efficiency that are several times greater than incandescent lamps. These are significantly more efficient than most fluorescent lamps.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran, China to build joint LED lamps plant
Business 3 July 12:06
Iran, Azerbaijan to set up joint trade center: deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 2 July 16:13
China’s import from Iran witnesses over 34% increase
Business 1 July 13:35
Iran's producer price index reaches 12%
Business 30 June 16:19
Iran mulling plan to absorb more foreign funds – minister
Business 30 June 15:58
Iran, Azerbaijan to set up joint trade center: deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 30 June 13:12
Latest
Kazakhstan invites int'l businessmen to participate in work of AIFC
Economy news 15:08
Water consumption efficiency in Iran’s agriculture sector reaches 44%
Business 15:03
E-commerce portal of Azerbaijan to provide fast delivery of orders from US
ICT 15:00
Uzbek project agency will receive share in innovation center
ICT 14:49
Azer Turk Bank - closer to customers: new strategy - new opportunities
Economy news 14:49
Number of domestic, external flights up in Turkey
Economy news 14:32
Volume of cargo transportation by air up in Turkey
Economy news 14:23
U.N. refugee agency urges Jordan to allow in Syrians fleeing air strikes
Arab World 14:23
Uzbekistan introduces e-visas
Tourism 14:00