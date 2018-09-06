CNPC to take Total's place in major Iranian gas project

6 September 2018 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 6

Trend:

The managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) said China's state-owned CNPC would assume Total’s share of around 80 percent in the development of Phase 11 of South Pars.

“CNPC would shoulder 80 percent of the cost of the project and Iran’s Petropars will hold the remaining 20 percent,” Mohammad Meshkin-Fam told ILNA on September 6.

So far, the Chinese oil giant, which already operates two oil fields in Iran, has spent about $20 million on planning to develop the field.

The official added that CNPC has no problem financing the project and will make it operational in due time.

In July 2017, the NIOC (National Iranian Oil Company) awarded the project to a consortium comprising Total (50.1 percent), China’s CNPC (30 percent) and Iran’s Petropars (19.9 percent) through a contract worth around $4 billion.

However, when the US announced that it would restore sanctions against Iran, the French major said it would withdraw from Phase 11 to avoid American punitive measures.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Meshkin-Fam said Tehran has no plans to sue Total for leaving the contract, saying, “International conditions forced the company to quit, so there is no good reason to sue it."

Total signed up to develop the project back in 2009, but was forced to abandon its projects in Iran in 2012 when France joined a US-led campaign to put sanctions, including an oil embargo, against the country.

The objective of the development of Phase 11 was to send a daily of above 56 million cubic meters (around 2 billion cubic feet) of natural gas into Iran’s domestic grid from 2021.

In early August, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order which made the sanctions against Iran effective.

The sanctions would in the first wave prevent Iran’s access to the US dollar among other restrictions. The second wave to hit in November would ban investments in Iran’s oil and gas projects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Second platform of South Pars phase 14 installed
Business 11:20
All Total's equipment, investment to remain in Iran
Business 29 August 15:10
Iran boosts gas production at South Pars field
Business 29 August 10:52
Total officially quits Iran’s biggest gas project
Business 20 August 12:51
CNPC preparing tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14 August 13:52
China increases capacity of pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 13 June 15:12
Latest
Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 14:33
Iran's import of car parts grows amid car imports fall
Business 14:29
Austria urges EU to launch dialogue with Russia, US on Syria
Europe 14:29
Azerbaijan, Croatia sign documents (PHOTO)
Politics 14:26
Turkmen-Austrian investment forum taking place in Vienna
Turkmenistan 14:16
New car oil export terminal launched in southern Iran
Business 13:35
Expanded meeting held between Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents (PHOTO)
Politics 13:08
Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 13:05
Trading on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange down by 22%
Economy news 12:53