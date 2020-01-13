Iranian currency rates for Jan. 13

13 January 2020 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 30 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of six currencies have decreased on Jan. 13, compared to the rates on Jan. 11, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,745 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Jan.13

Iranian rial on Jan.11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,768

54,868

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,175

43,181

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,426

4,422

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,733

4,727

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,256

6,250

1 Indian rupee

INR

593

592

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,365

138,136

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,121

27,111

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,312

38,380

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,407

5,408

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,236

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,192

32,179

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,928

27,865

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,934

2,924

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,155

7,148

1 Russian ruble

RUB

688

689

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,528

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,045

28,986

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,198

31,142

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,638

49,497

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,318

2,317

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,883

36,818

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,090

30,008

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,086

6,070

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

139,100

138,827

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,334

10,303

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,357

36,245

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,745

46,687

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,141

10,987

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,559

14,559

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,072

3,055

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

543

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,855

19,812

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,155

83,079

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,332

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,248 rials, and the price of $1 is 130,242 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,068 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

