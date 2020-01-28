Iranian currency rates for Jan. 28

28 January 2020 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of eight foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 26 currencies have decreased on Jan. 28, compared to the rates on Jan. 27, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,292 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Jan. 28

Iranian rial on Jan. 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,838

54,858

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,277

43,262

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,365

4,386

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,594

4,636

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,195

6,198

1 Indian rupee

INR

589

588

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,256

138,168

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,170

27,172

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,539

38,503

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,400

5,403

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,236

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,853

31,919

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,489

27,618

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,878

2,908

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,067

7,062

1 Russian ruble

RUB

668

675

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,523

3,525

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,399

28,586

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,940

31,029

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,486

49,490

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,314

2,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,604

36,573

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,930

29,988

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,055

6,055

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136,398

137,042

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,290

10,331

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,686

35,822

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,241

1 euro

EUR

46,292

46,318

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,019

11,089

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,544

14,553

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,077

3,088

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

548

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,769

19,903

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,594

82,613

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,704 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,697 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,068 rials, and the price of $1 is 121,340 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 131,000-134,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.

