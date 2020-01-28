Iranian currency rates for Jan. 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of eight foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 26 currencies have decreased on Jan. 28, compared to the rates on Jan. 27, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,292 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan. 28 Iranian rial on Jan. 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,838 54,858 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,277 43,262 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,365 4,386 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,594 4,636 1 Danish krone DKK 6,195 6,198 1 Indian rupee INR 589 588 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,256 138,168 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,170 27,172 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,539 38,503 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,403 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,853 31,919 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,489 27,618 1 South African rand ZAR 2,878 2,908 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,067 7,062 1 Russian ruble RUB 668 675 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,399 28,586 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,940 31,029 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,486 49,490 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,314 2,314 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,604 36,573 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,930 29,988 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,055 6,055 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 136,398 137,042 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,290 10,331 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,686 35,822 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,241 1 euro EUR 46,292 46,318 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,019 11,089 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,544 14,553 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,077 3,088 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,769 19,903 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,594 82,613 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,704 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,697 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,068 rials, and the price of $1 is 121,340 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 131,000-134,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news