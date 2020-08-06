Iran launches first rail ambulance

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 6

Trend:

Iran has launched its first rail ambulance on July 5 and plans to set up more rail ambulances, said Iranian Health Minister.

"This is the first step to have rail ambulances in the country; the government has already inaugurated three sea ambulances in the Persian Gulf during last Iranian year [started March 21, 2019] and an air ambulance," said Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The number of ambulances across the country has increased and the number of motorcycle ambulances have doubled in big cities," the minister added.

"The medical emergency units play a very important role in the national health care system, as they provide numerous services across the country; these units helped saved lives of many patients last year," Namaki said.

"The medical emergency units and ambulances provide the most reliable services during the coronavirus spread," he added.