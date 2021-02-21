Iran says selling vehicles without environmental license - illegal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Iran's environment chief Isa Kalantari announced that selling or pre-selling all vehicles without an environmental license is illegal

The country's environment chief Isa Kalantari said that the environment organization asked the government to prevent pre-sale of cars without environmental permits," Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade has also reaffirmed the prevention of pre-selling the cars without an environmental license," said Kalantari.

More than half of the Iranian vehicles do not meet the standards to acquire a premium technical inspection certificate introduced by the Department of Environment to curb the emission of air pollutants like carbon monoxide.

The premium certificate has higher standards than that of the normal technical inspection certificates. While in the normal tests, vehicles’ emissions are monitored in a low-speed performance, but for earning the premium certificate the carbon monoxide emission of cars is assessed at 2,500 rpm.

The premium technical inspection certificate was made mandatory since 2018 for vehicles seeking permits to enter the restricted traffic zones.