Iran inaugurates Telecom Exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:



The Telecom Exhibition was inaugurated this morning (Tuesday) with the presence of the Minister of Information and Communications Technology at the Tehran International Exhibition Center.



The 21st International Trade Show on Innovative CIT Solutions - Iran Telecom 2021 will take place from the 23rd to the 26th February 2021 in Tehran, Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.



The telecommunication companies and Internet services providers, as well as activists in the field of communications and information technology, will attend the exhibition.



Previously, the Telecom Exhibition was supposed to be held in October or January, but due to unfavorable conditions and the order of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, the exhibition was postponed.