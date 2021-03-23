Iran's annual job creation increased - Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.23

Trend:

The Iranian government has annually created 555,000 jobs from the start of its ruling since 2013, said the Iranian President.

"The government priority was to create jobs especially for villages and it has assigned $4.6 billion for this purpose for past three years, more than 142,000 projects implemented in villages that created jobs for 260,000 individuals," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reported citing IRNA.

"Innovation technology and development of knowledge-based companies have boosted the digital economy and create jobs for youth. Employment is a necessary and vital issue for the society and the government would prepare the ground for youth employment," Rouhani added.

"The Coronavirus situation and its effect have stopped some occupations in last Iranian year (started March 20, 2020) that would continue in current Iranian year (started March 21, 2021) therefore we should act in this regard. It has been approved to increase job creation and proper investment in this regard and if necessary restrictions could be reviewed by the National Headquarter to Control Coronavirus to reduce limitations that prevent alternative jobs," he noted.

President went on to say that the changes in the international field and curbing Coronavirus with vaccination would create a better atmosphere for international interactions in the current Iranian year). Supporting production and removing obstacles on businesses, and employment is on the government agenda.