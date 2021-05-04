Iran bans usage of air conditioners in state-owned agencies to ease pressure of electricity supply

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 4

In order to ensure the supply of electricity to homes, business centers, and medical units, the use of air conditioners in state-owned executive agencies of Tehran was banned.

The director of the company's consumption management office of the Tehran Power Distribution Company announced that all executive bodies are allowed to consume up to 50 percent of electricity consumption in the same period of last year, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"Accordingly, to prevent the overpressure on capital's electricity distribution network during peak hours, the use of air conditioner in all executive offices in Tehran is prohibited,” said Ramin Pouria.

Pouria added that due to the severe reduction of water resources and production capacity of hydropower plants, as well as special conditions due to the outbreak of coronavirus, electricity supply to citizens' homes and medical centers is the government`s priority.

He emphasized that the performance report of all departments will be observed by Tehran Governorate.