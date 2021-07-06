Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange gains over 10,000 points

Business 6 July 2021 09:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan ready to host missions of int'l organizations on its territory - MFA Politics 10:38
Kyrgyzstan reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:31
Turkmen Maritime, River Transportation agency opens tenders for construction Tenders 10:25
Trial of another 13-member Armenian armed group wraps up (PHOTO) Politics 10:24
Baku hosts Theory of Inventive Problem Solving Int'l Competition achievements event Society 10:23
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey Turkey 10:18
Trial of members of Armenian armed forces continues in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:15
Hungary getting closer to access Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 10:04
Iran to begin mass vaccination with domestic COVID-19 vaccine this week Society 10:02
Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections Israel 09:59
Iranian currency rates for July 6 Finance 09:59
Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies Europe 09:57
OPEC+ production expected to increase above quota in August Oil&Gas 09:53
Direct flights to new destinations from Georgia's Kutaisi airport to increase Transport 09:49
Jet fuel prices expected to remain neutral from current spot prices Oil&Gas 09:45
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange gains over 10,000 points Business 09:43
Biden administration pushes for 'compromise solution' in OPEC+ talks Oil&Gas 09:39
Several Russian airlines get green light to make flights from Perm to Baku, Ganja Russia 09:22
Israel, South Korea agree COVID-19 vaccine swap Israel 08:49
Black box retrieved from crashed Philippines Air Force plane Other News 08:23
Azerbaijan improving mechanism of private organizations' participation in int'l road transportation (Interview) Transport 08:00
Russia to respond harshly to unfriendly US steps, Lavrov says Russia 07:42
Paqueta strike sends Brazil into Copa America final Other News 07:14
Israel reports 500 new COVID-19 cases Israel 06:39
Saudi Arabia plans to invest $147B in transport sector by 2030 Arab World 05:50
Japan searches for 24 unaccounted for in mudslide; 4 dead Other News 05:09
UK's Boris Johnson says COVID restrictions could ease later this month Europe 04:31
Drone shot down near U.S. embassy in Baghdad, no casualties - security sources Arab World 03:45
Tropical storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba Other News 03:13
Turkey reports 4,678 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:28
Romanian workers stage 2,000km protest against low pay Europe 01:43
Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries Europe 01:11
UK reports another 27,334 coronavirus cases Europe 00:29
Turkey's car export value to France soar in 4M2021 Turkey 00:01
Two dead, three injured in U.S. Cincinnati shooting US 5 July 23:36
Turkey's financial support during pandemic tops $17.3B: Erdogan Turkey 5 July 23:17
Iran exports of goods increase by 50% this spring: minister Business 5 July 23:15
Uzbekistan suspends mass events due to COVID-19 spread Uzbekistan 5 July 23:14
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss escalation in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 5 July 22:56
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 5.6 million — WHO Other News 5 July 22:39
SkyUp Airlines launched flight from Lviv to Baku Economy 5 July 22:17
Kazakhstan president reaffirms inviolability of friendly relations with Tajikistan Kazakhstan 5 July 22:06
Cooperation between Turkmenistan, UN discussed Turkmenistan 5 July 22:04
Poland interested in Georgia's involvement on Baltic-Black Sea transport corridor creation Transport 5 July 22:01
Russian, Tajik presidents talk military-political situation in Afghanistan Tajikistan 5 July 21:52
Death toll rises to 27 as search resumes at Miami-area condominium collapse US 5 July 21:30
Azerbaijani deputy minister talks about work suspended on territory in Lankaran rented to Beta company Society 5 July 21:01
OPEC+ ministers postpone meeting Oil&Gas 5 July 21:01
Activity and future plans of Nizami Ganjavi International Center discussed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 5 July 20:26
Azerbaijani State Housing Development Agency opens tender to conduct medical tests Tenders 5 July 20:25
SOCAR comments on news about purchasing Glusco filling stations network Oil&Gas 5 July 19:49
Sharp rise in stock indices - good moment for companies' profit - Azerbaijan's Unicapital Finance 5 July 19:43
Azerbaijani ministry comments on allegations about destruction of Galajig forest in Gusar district (Exclusive) Society 5 July 19:41
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories Society 5 July 19:41
Turkey eyes to share experience in creating agricultural gardens with Azerbaijan – Specialist Economy 5 July 19:10
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 5 Society 5 July 19:09
Heydar Aliyev Foundation to erect monument to composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha city (VIDEO) Society 5 July 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries Society 5 July 18:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses areas of work in field of digital currency research Finance 5 July 18:43
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 6 Oil&Gas 5 July 18:43
Next trial over case of members of Armenian sabotage group to be held soon (PHOTO) Politics 5 July 18:41
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy various types of spare parts for cars Tenders 5 July 18:40
Uzbekistan sees decrease in consumer prices and tariffs Uzbekistan 5 July 18:06
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts falls Finance 5 July 18:03
Azerbaijan shows footage from Chullu village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 5 July 18:03
Another container train from Turkey arrives at Baku port Transport 5 July 18:02
Foundation of certain enterprises laid in Iran's Maku Free Trade Zone Business 5 July 17:50
Total profit in Azerbaijan's banking sector down over year Finance 5 July 17:49
Georgia presents draft budget adjustment for 2021 Business 5 July 17:42
Eximbank of Russia to finance Kyrgyz-Russian projects for USD 27 mln Kyrgyzstan 5 July 17:42
New president of Club of Friends of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan appointed Politics 5 July 17:41
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 5 July 17:41
Azerbaijan should accelerate Garadagh integrated oil, gas and petrochemical complex project - IEA Oil&Gas 5 July 17:38
Turkmenistan's imports of meat products from Georgia revealed Business 5 July 17:37
Norway delays full reopening over Delta COVID-19 variant Europe 5 July 17:35
Turkmenistan's Ashgabat International Airport opens tender for repair Tenders 5 July 17:35
Iran to meet demand for needle coke - Shazand Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 5 July 17:35
Ministry of Finance of Georgia expects to agree with IMF on new cooperation program Business 5 July 17:35
Helios Energy Georgia to open raw materials storage in Germany Business 5 July 17:34
Facebook, Google, Twitter say could quit Hong Kong over proposed data laws US 5 July 17:33
Iran’s PMO shares data on cargo transportation in Bandar Lengeh port Transport 5 July 17:33
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator opens tender to buy liquefied gas Tenders 5 July 17:32
Russian Vozrozhdenie continues construction of mudflow protection complex in Turkmenistan Construction 5 July 17:31
Iran intends to build solar panel stations in villages - Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 5 July 17:31
Georgia to modernize transport sector with EBRD support Business 5 July 17:28
Turkish Air Force commander arrives on working visit in Azerbaijan Politics 5 July 17:27
Iran's Amir-Kabir Petrochemical Company sees increase in revenues Oil&Gas 5 July 17:26
Baku Sea Trade Port eyes to scale up cargo transshipment Transport 5 July 17:26
Uzbekistan’s state-owned companies banned from conducting public procurement without tender Uzbekistan 5 July 17:23
UK spectators in Royal Windsor Show impressed by performance of Karabakh horses (PHOTO) Society 5 July 17:22
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of joint projects Business 5 July 17:19
Armenia's transfer of minefield maps to Azerbaijan to stimulate region's safe development - Russian analyst Politics 5 July 17:19
Peskov redirects question on tax system adjustment to Cabinet of Ministers Russia 5 July 17:18
Saudi non-oil sector employment rises amid steady growth Arab World 5 July 17:14
Average salary in Israel falls 7% Israel 5 July 17:13
Norway housing prices rose 0.2% in June, up 10.1% yr/yr Europe 5 July 16:38
Iran imposes certain restrictions in country due to spread of "Delta" strain of coronavirus Society 5 July 15:54
Azerbaijan to install new seismic stations in mud volcano areas (PHOTO) Society 5 July 15:53
Having two doses of vaccines provides high protection against Delta variant - WHO (Exclusive) Society 5 July 15:53
Georgia reveals total foreign debt of state-owned enterprises Finance 5 July 15:49
