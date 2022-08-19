Iran-EU trade increases by 34%

The trade between Iran and the 27 members of the European Union in the first half of this year witnessed a 34% growth compared to the same period of the preceding year and reached 2.555 billion euros, Trend reports citing MEHR.

The trade exchange between Iran and the European Union from January to June 2021 was announced to be one billion and 900 million euros, the Eurostat added.

According to the source, Germany was Iran's largest trading partner among European countries in the first half of this year, and over a third of Iran's trade with Europe was related to the state.

Iran and Germany's trade exchanges rose 6 percent in the first half of this year to 950 million euros, while, during the same period last year, both countries’ trade was announced at 892 million euros.